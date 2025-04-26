NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG hall tickets are expected
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards soon. When released, candidates can download it from neet.nta.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions will be held on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More
Exam city slips for the test have already been released and admit cards will be out next. As per the exam's information bulletin, the document will be issued to candidates by May 1.
Check live updates on NEET 2025 admit card below.
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: NTA helpline numbers
If candidates need any help with NEET UG, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: What will be mentioned on admit cards?
NEET UG admit cards will mention the detailed address of the exam centre, their roll numbers, and other important details. The admit card will also contain important exam-day instructions.
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Admit card different from exam city slips
In the NEET UG exam city intimation slip notification, the agency clarified that the document is different from admit cards. It is only to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. On the exam day, candidates will have to carry their admit cards along with the document(s) mentioned.
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Exam city slips already released
NTA has already released exam city intimation slips for NEET UG 2025, informing students where their exam centres will be located.
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: What NTA said about admit card release date?
In the NEET UG information bulletin, NTA said that admit cards will be released by May 1.
NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Hall tickets expected soon
