NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG hall tickets are expected

Live

By

NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Exam city slips for the test have already been released and admit cards will be out next. As per the exam's information bulletin, the document will be issued to candidates by May 1.

NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG admit cards are expected (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards soon. When released, candidates can download it from neet.nta.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions will be held on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More

Exam city slips for the test have already been released and admit cards will be out next. As per the exam's information bulletin, the document will be issued to candidates by May 1. Check live updates on NEET 2025 admit card below.