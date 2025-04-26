Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi410C
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG hall tickets are expected

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 26, 2025 3:30 PM IST
    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Exam city slips for the test have already been released and admit cards will be out next. As per the exam's information bulletin, the document will be issued to candidates by May 1.
    NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG admit cards are expected (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
    NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG admit cards are expected (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards soon. When released, candidates can download it from neet.nta.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions will be held on May 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More

    Exam city slips for the test have already been released and admit cards will be out next. As per the exam's information bulletin, the document will be issued to candidates by May 1.

    Check live updates on NEET 2025 admit card below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2025 3:28 PM IST

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: NTA helpline numbers

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: If candidates need any help with NEET UG, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

    Apr 26, 2025 3:27 PM IST

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: What will be mentioned on admit cards?

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: NEET UG admit cards will mention the detailed address of the exam centre, their roll numbers, and other important details. The admit card will also contain important exam-day instructions.

    Apr 26, 2025 3:27 PM IST

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Admit card different from exam city slips

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: In the NEET UG exam city intimation slip notification, the agency clarified that the document is different from admit cards. It is only to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. On the exam day, candidates will have to carry their admit cards along with the document(s) mentioned.

    Apr 26, 2025 3:26 PM IST

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Exam city slips already released

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: NTA has already released exam city intimation slips for NEET UG 2025, informing students where their exam centres will be located.

    Apr 26, 2025 3:25 PM IST

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: What NTA said about admit card release date?

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: In the NEET UG information bulletin, NTA said that admit cards will be released by May 1.

    Apr 26, 2025 3:24 PM IST

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: Hall tickets expected soon

    NEET 2025 Admit Card Live: The NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards soon. When released, candidates can download it from neet.nta.nic.in.

    News education competitive exams NEET 2025 Admit Card News Live: Know when NEET UG hall tickets are expected
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes