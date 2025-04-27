OPSC OCS Main Exam: Important notice on optional paper released at opsc.gov.in, details here

Odisha Public Service Commission has released an important notice on the OPSC OCS Main Exam option paper. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Civil Services 2023 main examination can check the official notice on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC OCS Main Exam: Important notice on optional paper released at opsc.gov.in

The written examination was held on April 27, 2025. The option paper (i.e. Anthropology, Paper I and Anthropology, Paper II) is held in two sessions - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. During the written examination of Anthropology, Paper I in the 1st session, it was found that the question-cum-answer booklet of Anthropology, Paper I contains questions from the syllabus of Anthropology Paper II.

The Commission then directed the continuation of the examination, and the concerned candidates were informed to appear for the question paper.

However, OPSC has decided that after the opening of question cum answer booklet packet of Anthropology Paper II in the 2nd session, the final decision will be taken.

The Odisha Civil Services Main examination was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025. It was held in two shifts: the first from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam commenced with Odia Language and English Language papers and concluded with Optional Subject papers I and II.

The main examination carries 2000 marks, including 250 for the Interview/Personality test.

The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 is being conducted for 399 vacancies notified by various state government departments. The registration process started on January 18 and ended on February 16, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

Official Notice Here