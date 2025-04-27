WBJEE 2025 today, admit card link, instructions for candidates

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2025 exam today April 27. The exam will be held in 2 shifts, from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. In the first shift, the board will conduct the Mathematics paper while in the second shift, it will hold the Physics and Chemistry paper. WBJEE 2025 today, admit card link, instructions (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Admit cards for the test have already been released and are available for download at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Here is the direct link

Here are some important exam day instructions that candidates must follow-

Reach the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the test in any centre other than the one allotted to him/her. Any candidate found to occupy a seat other than the one allotted to him/her will be reported against and his/her paper will be cancelled. Carry the following documents to enter the examination centre: A printed copy of the admit card, acopy of the colour photograph that was uploaded during the online application, a photo identity card in original such as an Aadhaar card/ PAN card / Passport/voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School ID card. Frisking may be carried out while entering the centre to check prohibited objects/articles. Candidates should take their seats at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the test. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre beyond the scheduled time of commencement of the test. Candidates are not allowed to carry any written or printed material, calculator, pen, log table, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones, any Bluetooth device etc. inside the examination hall. Any candidate found with such prohibited items will be reported against and his/her candidature will be summarily cancelled. Question booklets will be distributed well before the test commences. Candidates need to take out the OMR sheet and check that their OMR and question booklet numbers are the same. If not, they have to ask the invigilator to replace the whole set from the same series. Candidates need to put their signature on the top of the question booklet. Before attempting the questions, candidates need to carefully read the instructions given on the OMR sheet and the cover page of the question booklet. They must write the question booklet number and roll number at the appropriate places on the OMR. Wrong entry of the question booklet number and roll number may lead to rejection of the OMR or wrong scoring. Candidates need to darken the appropriate circle/bubbles of question booklet number, roll number and question booklet series (e.g., A/B/C/D). They must write their name in BLOCK LETTERS, the name of the centre and put their signatures in appropriate places on the OMR. Putting any stray marks anywhere else may lead to the rejection of the OMR.

