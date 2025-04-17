WBJEE Admit Card 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released the WBJEE Admit Card 2025 on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Candidates appearing for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can now download their hall ticket from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Admit Card 2025 has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets via the direct link given here.

To download, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin in the space provided.

Candidates are required to mandatorily bring a printed admit card to the exam centre. They must avoid inadvertently mutilating or tarnishing admit cards, as any damage to the admit cards may disqualify candidates.

Notably, the examination is set to be conducted on April 27, 2025. There will be two papers - Paper 1 will consist of Mathematics, and Paper 2 will include Physics and Chemistry.

The examination will be held in two shifts: Paper 1 will be held in the morning shift, from 11 AM to 1 PM, and Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Additionally, there will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. The exam will consist of three categories of questions in each subject.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, scroll down to the Candidate Activity Board and click on the link titled, “Download Admit Card for WBJEE – 2025”

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download the WBJEE Admit Card 2025.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of WBJEEB.