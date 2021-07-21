At least 82K students in Bengal who couldn’t clear Class 10 last year make it this time

At least 82,000 students, who could not pass the Class 10 board exams held by the West Bengal government in 2020 managed to make it through this time.

The Mamata Banerjee administration, on June 7, cancelled board exams for classes 10 and 12 this year because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. All educational institutions are closed in the state.

The authorities had prepared an evaluation pattern based on which the results of the Madhyamik (Class 10 board) exams were declared on Tuesday. The results of Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will be declared on Thursday.

“This year 100% candidates, including 70,316 continuing candidates and 12,506 compartmental candidates, passed the examination,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

Also Read | CBSE extends deadline for finalising class 12 result till July 25

Continuing candidates are those who appeared in the exam last year or earlier and failed in all subjects. A compartmental candidate is one who has failed in one or two subjects.

“Last year, 68,044 continuing candidates and compartmental candidates had appeared for the exam. Of them, only 45.9% continuing candidates and 88.7% compartmental candidates passed the exam,” said the official.

But this time, as there was no exams held, the Class 10 board exam results were evaluated giving equal weightage to the numbers a student procured in the annual exam of Class 9 and in the Internal Formative Assessment of Class 10.

In all 1,079,749 candidates had enrolled themselves for the Madhyamik examination this year. Not only did everyone pass the exam, but at least 79 candidates receive the highest marks--697 out of 700. This means 79 candidates topped the examination.

Results of the Class 12 board exams, known as the Higher Secondary exams, held by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), will be published on July 22.

“The Class 12 board exam will be evaluated giving 40% weightage to the marks a student procured in four subjects of Class 10 board exams, 60% weightage to marks obtained in Class 11 annual exams and taking into account the marks of their projects and practicals in Class 12,” Mahua Das, president of WBCHSE, had said.