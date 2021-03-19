Home / Education / Board Exams / Before HSC, SSC exams in Maharashtra, vaccinate students, says Latur group
The HSC and SSC exams, scheduled from next Month, must be conducted after all students are vaccinated for Covid-19, a delegation that met Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Latur on Friday said.
The HSC (Class XII) and SSC (Class X) exams in Maharashtra are to start from April 23 and April 29 respectively and will go on till the last week of May.(HT file photo)

The HSC (Class XII) and SSC (Class X) exams in the state are to start from April 23 and April 29 respectively and will go on till the last week of May.

The delegation, which comprised students and parents, said vaccinating all students as well as school staff will allow those appearing for the exams to do so in a "tension- free environment".

There has been a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state over the past few days, including an outbreak-record addition of 25,833 on Thursday.

