Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: How to check BSEB matric results on HT Portal

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the class 10 or matriculation exam results 2021 at around 3.30pm on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Students who have appeared in Bihar board matriculation examinations 2021 can check their results after declaration on HT portal and the official website of BSEB.

The Bihar Board official website has crashed in the past on many occasions after the declaration of results due to heavy traffic. In this situation, it will be very convenient for the candidates to check their BSEB class 10 results on the HT portal, after it is uploaded.

Direct link to BSEB class 10 results at HT portal

How to check Bihar Board 10th 2021 results on HT Portal after it is uploaded:

Visit the hindustantimes.com education page

Click on Board exams seen in the Navbar

Click in Bihar board box

Click on the link that reads, "BSEB 10TH MATRIC RESULT 2021"

Key in the required details ( roll number and roll code (as given on the hall ticket) in the login page and submit

Your results will appear on the screen

Bihar board class 10 exam was held from January 20 to February 24, 2021, and the answer book evaluation ended on March 24. A total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for Bihar Board Class 10 examination this year out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.