Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSEB Matric results today

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board will declare BSEB 10th Result 2021 on Monday, April 5, 2021. The result will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at around 3.30pm.

Bihar Board matric examination was conducted across 1,525 exam centres across the state. BSEB matric exams were held from February 17 to 24, while re-exam of cancelled social science (first sitting paper) was held of March 8.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for Bihar board Class 10 examinations will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

This year, as many as 16.84 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, out of which, 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls.

The answer key for the Bihar board class 10 examinations were released on March 20, 2021. The answer key comprised of correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English and Mother Tongue.