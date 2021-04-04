Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow at 3.30pm
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow at 3.30pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 date has been announced. The BSEB Matric Result will be release on Monday, April 5 at 3.30pm. Candidates can check result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 09:10 PM IST
As per the schedule, the Bihar board exams for Class 12 will be conducted from February 2 to 13, while the exams for Class 10 will be held from February 17 to 24 in 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Date at time. BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor informed through a statement that Bihar Board Matric Result will be declared on April 5, Monday at 3.30pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

The answer key was released by the Board on March 20, 2021. The answer key comprised of correct responses to the objective type questions asked in all the subjects including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, English and Mother Tongue.

Students who have appeared for the examination will have to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks. Candidates need to score minimum of 30 percent in each individual subject to qualify the examination. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

This year a total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for BSEB Matric Examination out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. The examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric Result to be declared tomorrow

Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021 registration from Monday, check details

Maharashtra HSC Hall Tickets 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check scores after result is declared
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb class 10 bihar school examination board bseb bseb bihar board bihar board result date

Related Stories

board exams

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Websites to check scores after result is declared

UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 09:15 PM IST
board exams

Bihar board 10th Results 2021: BSEB likely to declare matric result by this date

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:48 PM IST
others

No Covid impact on Bihar Board results

UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:21 PM IST
board exams

Bihar Board 12th compartmental exam 2021 registration from Monday, check details

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:23 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP