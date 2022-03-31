Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB Matric result announced; Direct link to check

The BSEB has announced Bihar board 10th result 2022. Students can visit the board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to download their mark sheets. The results are also available on hindustantimes.com. Live Updates.

Bihar board 10th result 2022 at hindustantimes.com

Bihar board 10th result 2022 on official website

This year, around 17 lakh students had registered for Class 10 final exams in Bihar.

Direct link to check Bihar Board results on HT Portal

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary announced the results at a press conference, following which the result link has been activated on the board website.

How to download Bihar board 10th result 2022

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, the result link is displayed. Click on it.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Submit and download scorecards.

