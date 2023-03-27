Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result date, time latest updates

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement of Class 10 or Matric exam result date and time soon. BSEB will share this information on its official Facebook and Twitter pages. Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check BSEB Matric result on the HT portal (hindustantimes.com).

Bihar Education Minister is likely to announce Matric results, in presence of BSEB officials. The board will hold a press conference to announce names of toppers and other details.

After that, students can visit the websites to view their scores. If the official website for Bihar 10th result crashes due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT portal to check their scores. They can also pre-register to get SMS alert.

BSEB 10th result 2023: HT Portal link for Bihar board Matric result