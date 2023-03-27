Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Matric result date, time latest updates
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB will announce Matric results on results.biharboardonline.com. It will also be available on hindustantimes.com.
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement of Class 10 or Matric exam result date and time soon. BSEB will share this information on its official Facebook and Twitter pages. Bihar board 10th result will be available on results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check BSEB Matric result on the HT portal (hindustantimes.com).
Bihar Education Minister is likely to announce Matric results, in presence of BSEB officials. The board will hold a press conference to announce names of toppers and other details.
After that, students can visit the websites to view their scores. If the official website for Bihar 10th result crashes due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT portal to check their scores. They can also pre-register to get SMS alert.
BSEB 10th result 2023: HT Portal link for Bihar board Matric result
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 09:31 PM
Bihar Board result: Last years toppers
First topper-Ramayani Roy
Second topper-Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar
Third topper-Pragya Kumari
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 08:57 PM
Bihar Board result: Websites to check
results.biharboardonline.com
hindustantimes.com
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 08:17 PM
Bihar Matric result: Know how to check at HT Portal
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Now, select Bihar Board.
Now, go to Matric or Class 10th result.
Enter the asked details and login (pre-register if you are visiting before announcement).
View and download your result.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 07:34 PM
Bihar Matric result 2023: Keep your admit card handy at the time of the result
Once the Bihar Board Matric result will be announced keep admit card handy to check the result.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 07:27 PM
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: No update yet
BESB has not yet made any announcement regarding Matric result date and time.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 06:34 PM
Bihar Board 2023: Class 10th result date not released
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has still not released the Class 10th result releasing date and time. Stay tuned for updates.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 05:50 PM
Bihar Board 2023: Inter registration date extended till March 30
Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 till march 30, 2023.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 05:47 PM
Bihar Board class 10th result: Check results at results.biharboardonline.com
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Matric or Class 10 final results soon at results.biharboardonline.com.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 05:31 PM
Bihar Board class 10th result: Over 17 lakh candidates awaiting result
This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 05:30 PM
Bihar Board: Matric exam was conducted in Feb
BSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023. The evaluation process was conducted from March 1 to March 12, 2023.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 05:11 PM
Bihar Board Matric result: Know how to check
Go to the official BSEB website.
Open the Matric (10th) result link.
Enter roll number, roll code and login.
View and download your result.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 04:50 PM
Bihar Board 2023: Results expected soon
Candidates can check their scores using roll codes and roll numbers.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: How to check on HT portal
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Now, select Bihar Board.
Now, go to Matric or Class 10th result.
Enter the asked details and log in (pre-register if you are visiting before announcement).
View and download your result.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 03:44 PM
BSEB Matric result 2023: What if official website crashes?
If the official website of Bihar board result crashes, students can use the HT portal link given above as an alternative method.
-
Bihar board 10th result 2023: No announcement yet
BESB has not yet made any announcement regarding Matric result date and time.
-
Bihar board 10th result 2023: Direct link
The direct link to check Bihar board Matric result will be provided here, when available. Stay tuned.
-
BSEB Matric result: How to check on results.biharboardonline.com
- Go to results.biharboardonline.com.
- Open the Matric result link.
- Enter roll code and roll number.
- Check your result after logging in.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 01:12 PM
Bihar board 10th result 2023: How to check it on hindustantimes.com
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Now, open the Bihar Board tab.
- Go to Matric or Class 10th result.
- Enter the asked details and login (if visiting before results, pre-register).
- After logging in, view and download your result.
Tue, 28 Mar 2023 12:18 PM
BSEB Matric result 2023 today?
Some reports say BSEB may announce Class 10th results today, March 28. An official update is expected soon.
-
Bihar board 10th result 2023: Results to be available on HT Portal
Bihar board 10th result 2023 will also be available on HT Portal along with the official websites. The link given above is where the results can be checked by all appeared candidates. Register yourself to get your results on mobile.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: Press conference
Like Inter results, BSEB will also hold a press conference for 10th result in which Bihar Education Minister is likely to announce results.
-
Bihar 10th result 2023 date, time announcement on Twitter, Facebook
BSEB will announce date and time for Matric result press conference on Twitter and Facebook through its official pages.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: Keep admit cards ready
Candidates are advised to keep their board exam admit cards ready. Roll number and roll code will be required to check results.
-
Bihar board 10th resut 2023 on Hindustan times: All you need to know
All you need to know about Bihar Matric results on HT portal. Click here.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: Check on HT Portal
Check Bihar 10th result 2023 on HT portal. Interested candidates can also pre-register and receive updates on their phones.
-
Bihar board 10th result date, time will be shared here
Once officially announced by BSEB, students can check BSEB Matric result date and time here.
-
Bihar Board Matric result: Keep eye on BSEB's Facebook and Twitter page
BSEB is expected to release the Matric result date on the official Facebook and Twitter pages.
-
Bihar Board Matric result: Class 10th result soon
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Matric examination results soon at results.biharboardonline.com
-
Bihar Board class 10th result: 96,63,774 Matric answer key evaluated
A total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated and 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets were evaluated by the Board officials.
-
BSEB class 10th result: Answer sheets were evaluated in 172 centres
A total of 172 evaluation centres were set up to check Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets.
-
BSEB class 10th result: Exam was held in Feb
BSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 10 to February 22.
-
Bihar Board class 10th result: Who will announce the result
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore is expected to announce the Bihar Matric result in the press conference.
-
Bihar Matric result: Websites to keep eye on
results.biharboardonline.com
hindustantimes.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 03:24 PM
Bihar 10th result 2023: Re-evaluation and compartment exam
After announcing Matric results, BSEB will provide a window during which candidates can register requests for scrutiny of answer sheets, for which they will have to pay a fee. Those who fail in the main exam will be given another chance to clear Class 10 through the compartment exam. Schedule of these events will be announced after Matric results.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: Marks sheet
On the resut day, students will only get digital marks sheets. Hard copies of this document will be sent to schools and students have to collect it later.
-
Bihar board 10th result 2023: Steps to check results
- Go to results.biharboardonline.com.
- Open the Matric result tab.
- Login with roll code, roll number and check your result.
-
Bihar Board Matric result: Exam dates
This year BSEB conducted the Bihar Board matric exams from February 14 to 22.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: Education minister to announce results?
Bihar's Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar is likely to announce Matric results. He had announced Inter results earlier this month.
-
Bihar 12th result 2023: Last year's topper
Ramayani Roy from Patel High School, Aurangabad had scored 487/500 marks and topped the Matric exam last year.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: Login credentials required
Login credentials required to view Bihar board 10th result are roll number and roll code. Students should keep their admit cards ready as these information are mentioned on admit cards.
-
Bihar board 10th result 2023 on HT portal
Hindustan Times will also host Bihar board 10th or Matric results. Candidates can check it using the link given above.
-
BSEB Matric result 2023: List of official websites
Official websites for Bihar board Inter result, updates are:
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- results.biharboardonline.com.
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 10:14 AM
Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time
BSEB will announce Bihar board 10th or Matric result date and time on social media. Once available, details will be shared here.