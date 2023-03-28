Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar board Matric result on HT portal

BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar board Matric result on HT portal

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Students have an alternative option to check Bihar 10th results on Hindustan Times. Use the link given below to pre-register.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Matric or Class 10 final results soon. These results will be available on the result portal of BSEB – results.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check their scores using roll code and roll number. Bihar board 10th result 2023 live updates.

BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar Matric result on HT portal (Representational image)(Unsplash)
BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar Matric result on HT portal (Representational image)(Unsplash)

During Inter results, the official website became slow as soon as results were declared. If it happens during Matric result as well, students have an alternative option to check Bihar 10th results on Hindustan Times.

The HT portal link to check Bihar Matric result will be activated after the press conference, where students can enter their roll code and roll number, and view their results. They can also pre-register now and receive SMS updates when the result is available.

Bihar board 10th result 2023 on HT portal

How to check BSEB Matric result on HT portal

  1. Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
  2. Now, select Bihar Board.
  3. Now, go to Matric or Class 10th result.
  4. Enter the asked details and login (pre-register if you are visiting before announcement).
  5. View and download your result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bseb result hindustan times + 1 more
bseb bseb result hindustan times
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out