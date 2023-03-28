BSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check Bihar board Matric result on HT portal
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Students have an alternative option to check Bihar 10th results on Hindustan Times. Use the link given below to pre-register.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Matric or Class 10 final results soon. These results will be available on the result portal of BSEB – results.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can check their scores using roll code and roll number. Bihar board 10th result 2023 live updates.
During Inter results, the official website became slow as soon as results were declared. If it happens during Matric result as well, students have an alternative option to check Bihar 10th results on Hindustan Times.
The HT portal link to check Bihar Matric result will be activated after the press conference, where students can enter their roll code and roll number, and view their results. They can also pre-register now and receive SMS updates when the result is available.
Bihar board 10th result 2023 on HT portal
How to check BSEB Matric result on HT portal
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Now, select Bihar Board.
- Now, go to Matric or Class 10th result.
- Enter the asked details and login (pre-register if you are visiting before announcement).
- View and download your result.