Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Live: BSEB Matric result date to be announced soon

Ahead of the release of the BSEB Matric results, the Board will announce the date and time of the release of the results. The date and time details will be available to candidates on the BSEB social media handles.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be announced at the press conference.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.