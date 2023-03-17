Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result date and time update soon
Live

Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result date and time update soon

board exams
Published on Mar 17, 2023 01:45 PM IST

  • Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time announcement likely soon. Follow the latest updates here.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2023: Intermediate results date, time live updates
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the result of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam 2023. As per board officials, Bihar board 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. Students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, candidates can check Bihar board results on the Hindustan Times portal – hindustantimes.com – as well. Links to check Science, Arts and Commerce results are given below:

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Science result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Commerce result 2023

Bihar Inter Vocational result 2023

Over 13 lakh students took BSEB Inter exams this year and are now waiting for results. Check all the details on BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result date and time and more here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 17 Mar 2023 01:44 PM

    BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023 date and time

    Bihar board Class 12 (Intermediate) result 2023 will be announced shortly. BSEB is expected to make the official announcement regarding result date and time soon. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bihar board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.