Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result date and time update soon

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the result of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam 2023. As per board officials, Bihar board 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. Students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
In addition to the official website, candidates can check Bihar board results on the Hindustan Times portal – hindustantimes.com – as well. Links to check Science, Arts and Commerce results are given below:
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Science result 2023
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts result 2023
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Commerce result 2023
Bihar Inter Vocational result 2023
Over 13 lakh students took BSEB Inter exams this year and are now waiting for results. Check all the details on BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result date and time and more here.
Fri, 17 Mar 2023 01:44 PM
BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023 date and time
Bihar board Class 12 (Intermediate) result 2023 will be announced shortly. BSEB is expected to make the official announcement regarding result date and time soon.