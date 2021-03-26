Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out; BSEB Bihar inter result direct link here
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out; BSEB Bihar inter result direct link here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced the class 12th or intermediate examination results 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEB .(inter.onlinebseb.in)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the class 12th or intermediate examination results 2021. Students who have appeared in Bihar board intermediate examinations can check their results on the official website of BSEB . They will need to login on the result page of the board by using their roll number and roll code (as given on the hall ticket or admit card for the exam.

Direct link to check BSEB 12th (inter) results 2021

Bihar board class 12th or intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13, at 1,473 centres across the state. The evaluation of answer book for Bihar Board class 12th exam ended on March 19.

Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live Update

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination can also check their results on the HT portal (after it is uploaded) by using their roll number and roll code as given in the admit card.

Direct link to register to get BSEB class 12 result

A total of 13,50,233 candidates took the BSEB class 12th examinations this year, out of which, 6,46,540 are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.

Read | Bihar Board 12th Result: Register here to get results

The board had released the answer key for the objective part of the examinations on March 13 and candidates were allowed to raise objections if they wanted to.

Here are some websites to check Bihar board class 12 results 2021:

onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in.

