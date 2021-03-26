Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 Today: BSEB inter results at 3pm

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Friday, March 26, announce the results of the class 12 or intermediate board examination at 3 pm in presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB class 12 exam can register themselves on the links given below to get their Bihar Board intermediate results, after it is declared.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the BSEB intermediate exam will be able to check the Bihar board class 12 results 2021 at the following websites:

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboard.ac.in.

How to check BSEB 12th results after it is declared:

1.Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Results’

3.Search and click on the link that reads, ‘Class 12 Intermediate Results’

4.Key in your credentials

5.Click on ‘submit’ and the result would be displayed

6.Download it and take a printout.

A total of 13,50,233 students had registered for the Bihar Board BSEB class 12 board examinations conducted from February 1 to 13, 2021, at 1473 centres spread across the state.

Last year, as many as 12,04,834 candidates had appeared in the BSEB intermediate exam, out of which, 969159 candidates passed the exam thus making a total pass percentage of 80.44.