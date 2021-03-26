Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: Sonali Kumari tops in inter science

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared Class 12 result and has also released Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List. The toppers list includes top rank holders of all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, Sonali Kumari has topped in the Science stream with 471 marks out of 500. Sugandha Kumari has topped in Commerce stream and Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar from Arts stream. The overall pass percentage this year is 78.04%.

A total of 13.65 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination this year out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys. Click here to check result on HT Portal

The examination was conducted from February 1 to February 13, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Science, Commerce and Arts stream exam can check their result on the official sites of Bihar board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and bsebssresult.com.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 80.44 percent. The result was announced on March 24 and Sakshy Kumari topped in the arts stream, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary from Commerce stream and Neha Kumari topped in the science stream.