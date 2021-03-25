Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar board 12th results 2021 date and time: BSEB inter results tomorrow at 3pm
Bihar board 12th results 2021 date and time: BSEB inter results tomorrow at 3pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB intermediate Results 2021 at 3pm on Friday, March 26.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Bihar board 12th results 2021: In a statement issued on Thursday, BSEB said that State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results at 3pm on Friday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB intermediate Results 2021 at 3pm on Friday, March 26. In a statement issued on Thursday, BSEB said that State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will declare the results at 3pm on Friday. The result will be declared in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to check the Bihar board inter results 2021 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in after it is announced.

How to check BSEB 12th results after it is declared

1.Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2.Click on ‘Results’ that would appear on the Home Page.

3.Search and click on the link, ‘Class 12 Intermediate Results’

4.Fill in all the required details such as roll number on the window that opens after the click.

5.Click on ‘submit’ and the result would be displayed.

6.Download it and take a print out.

More than 13.50 Lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations which were held between 1st and 13th February, 2021 across 1473 exam centres in the state.

BSEB had announced Class 12 Board Results on March 24th, last year. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.44% in 2020.

Topics
bseb bihar board result bihar board bseb bseb class 12 result bseb bihar
