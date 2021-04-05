Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2021: Matric result declared, direct link here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 results were declared on Monday, April 5 on state board's official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10 board examination can check the result online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates here

The board had conducted the class 10 or matriculation board examination from January 20 to February 24, 2021, at 1,525 centres spread across the state. This year, as many as 16.84 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Board class 10 examination, out of which, 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: How to check BSEB matric results on HT Portal

Direct link to check BSEB class 10 results 2021

How to check BSEB class 10 results 2021:

• Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

• On the homepage, click on the link to check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

• A new page will open where candidates will have to key in their login credentials

• The BSEB class 10 results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

• Check the result and download the page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.