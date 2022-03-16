Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 results 2022: Girls outsmart boys, 80.15% pass

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 results 2022: Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday.

Sangam Raj of VM Inter College, Gopalganj emerged as topper in arts stream by scoring 96.4% while Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College Patna bagged the first position in commerce stream by scoring 94.6%. Saurav Kumar of KLS College Nawada and Arun Kumar of Ashoka High School Aurangabad jointly shared the first rank in science stream by scoring 94.4%.

A total of 29 students have figured in the top five rank holder list.

BSEB’s chairman Anand Kishor said, “We have once again conducted the Board exams and published the result before any other education Board in the country which is a significant achievement. We have set a historic record by evaluating more than 70 lakh copies and OMR sheets within 19 days. We have published inter result the fastest in the country for four consecutive years.”

The overall pass percentage this year is 80.15% which is 2.11 % higher than the previous year’s pass.

Altogether 13,25,749 lakh students took intermediate exam at 1,471 examination centres held from February 1 to 14 across the state.

The overall passing percentage of girl students is 82.19% closely followed by boys 78.04%.

Students of commerce stream performed the best as 90.38% of appeared students cleared the examination followed by 79.81 % who passed in science stream while 79.53% cleared in Arts stream exam.

Of the total examinees, 4.52 lakh students secured first division, 5.1 lakh students second division, while 99,550 students third division.

“BSEB is the lone board in the country to provide answer sheets and OMR sheets with pre-printed photograph and details of students along with bar code and litho code. Our IT team has also developed a customised software which process data much faster,” added Kishor.

