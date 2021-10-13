Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Board, BSEB, releases dummy admit cards for inter exam 2022
board exams

Bihar Board, BSEB, releases dummy admit cards for inter exam 2022

BSEB inter exam dummy admit cards have been released. Candidates can download it at https://inter22.biharboardonline.com/
Bihar Board, BSEB, releases dummy admit cards for inter exam 2022 (pic for representation)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar board, BSEB, has released the dummy admit cards for all the candidates whose candidature has been confirmed for the inter exam 2022. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download them by October 25.

Bihar Board inter exam 2022 dummy admit card

Bihar Board inter exam 2022 dummy admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to https://inter22.biharboardonline.com/
  • Click on the dummy admit card link
  • Enter the details asked
  • Submit the details
  • Download the dummy admit card
  • Check the entries made
  • Report errors to school heads following the instructions given by the Board.

The purpose of the dummy admit card is to give a chance to students to rectify the entries, like correcting the spelling mistakes in names or parents' names, category, gender, subjects, date of birth, photograph, or signature.

Students should report the errors to their school heads with the corrections by attaching a photocopy and with their own signature.

Students have been informed about the dummy admit cards and have been sent instructions on how to apply for modification on their registered mobile number.

bihar board inter exam
