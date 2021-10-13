Bihar Board, BSEB, releases dummy admit cards for inter exam 2022

Bihar board, BSEB, has released the dummy admit cards for all the candidates whose candidature has been confirmed for the inter exam 2022. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Board and candidates can download them by October 25.

Bihar Board inter exam 2022 dummy admit card

Bihar Board inter exam 2022 dummy admit card: Know how to download

Go to https://inter22.biharboardonline.com/

Click on the dummy admit card link

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the dummy admit card

Check the entries made

Report errors to school heads following the instructions given by the Board.

The purpose of the dummy admit card is to give a chance to students to rectify the entries, like correcting the spelling mistakes in names or parents' names, category, gender, subjects, date of birth, photograph, or signature.

Students should report the errors to their school heads with the corrections by attaching a photocopy and with their own signature.

Students have been informed about the dummy admit cards and have been sent instructions on how to apply for modification on their registered mobile number.

