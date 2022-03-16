Bihar Board Class 12 results declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board has declared Bihar Board Class 12 results on March 16, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and also on HT Portal. The direct link to check result is given below.

The result has been declared for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

This year 13.5 lakh students have registered for the examination. The examination for all streams was conducted in the state from February 1 to February 14, 2022. The answer key was released on March 3, 2022. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was till March 6, 2022.

Bihar Board Class 12 results: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the roll number and registration number.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

