Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSEB on results.biharboardonline.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021. The Compartmental result for class 10, 12 can be checked by all the registered candidates on the official site of BSEB Result on results.biharboardonline.com. The students who have failed in one or two subjects this year have been promoted by the board with grace marks.

This year the Class 10 overall pass percentage was 85.50 percent after promoting students will grace marks and Class 12 overall pass percentage was 85.53 percent after giving grace marks. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSEB Result on results.biharboardonline.com.

• Click on Bihar Board Compartmental Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration number or roll number.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Bihar Board has declared the Class 10 result on April 5, 2021, and the Class 12 result on March 26, 2021. This year a total of 13,40,267 candidates have appeared for Class 12 exams and 16,54,171 candidates appeared for Class 10 board exams that were conducted in February 2021.

