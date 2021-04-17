Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Exam 2021: Class 10 scrutiny registration process ends today
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Class 10 scrutiny registration process ends today

Bihar Board will end the registration process for Class 10 scrutiny process today. Candidates can apply online through official site BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Class 10 scrutiny registration process ends today

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will close down Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny registration process on April 17, 2021. Students who still have not applied for the scrutiny process can apply online through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Class 10 examination result was announced on April 5, 2021.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with their marks they scored in Class 10 board examination can apply for re-evaluation of their papers. The online facility of scrutiny has been made available by the Board due to the ongoing pandemic. To apply for the scrutiny process, students who have appeared for Class 10 can follow these simple steps given below.

How to register for Class 10 scrutiny process

• Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

• Click on Class 10 scrutiny registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

• Click on submit and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examiners will recheck the answer booklets and then release the revised Class 10 result for applied students. The application fees is 70 for each paper. Students can also get a photocopy of their evaluated answer sheets.

Topics
bseb matric result bihar school examination board bseb bseb class 10 biharboard.online
