Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card 2024 out, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the intermediate examination in 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card 2024 out

The admit card has been issued to those candidates who have submitted the exam form before the deadline.

The second dummy admit card will be available on the official website till November 21, 2023 for corrections. Class 12 students who will appear for the board examination in 2024 will be able to make corrections in their names, parents’ names and date of birth. School heads will send a letter to the Board mentioning the registration number and relevant documents to make the changes in the admit card.

Apart from these details, other details including gender, caste, disability, religion, photo, signature, subject, nationality, Aadhaar number, marital status or category of the candidate can be corrected with approval from school heads.

Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card 2024: How to download

To download the dummy admit cards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.