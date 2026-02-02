Bihar Board Inter Exam 2026: BSEB Class 12 exam begins today- check exam timings, guidelines here

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2026 on February 2, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam will be held for more than 13 lakh students across the state.

The Class 12 exam will begin with Biology paper for I.Sc, Philosophy for I.A in the first shift and the Economics paper for I.A and I.Com in the second shift.

The exam will be over on February 13, 2026.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2026: Guidelines here Students appearing for the BSEB Inter Exam 2026 can check the guidelines here.

1. The appearing students must reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to the commencement of the examination. The gate will be closed 30 minutes before the exam.

2. Students must carry their Bihar Board Inter exam admit card along with official valid ID proof to the exam centre for entry.

3. Items like electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic and magnetic watches, are prohibited inside the exam centres.

4. A "Cool off" time of an additional 15 minutes has been given above to the examinee. He/She has to use the "Cool off" time for reading and analysing the questions and to plan the answers accordingly. He/She is not supposed to write the answer to any question during the "Cool off" time.

5. Students who are unable to write can use a scribe. Such students will receive 20 minutes of extra time per hour.

The Bihar Board Class 12 practical examinations were held from January 10 to 20, 2026. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEB.