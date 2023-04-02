The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the scrutiny registration process for Matric candidates on April 3.Compartment candidates and applicants who are dissatisfied with their board exam results can apply for scrutiny at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board matric result 2023: Scrutiny registration to begin from tomorrow(File photo)

Matric compartment exam results are expected to be released on or before May 31, according to BSEB.

The Class 10 results were released on March 31 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). 16,10,657 students registered for the BSEB Class 10 exams, of which 13,05,203 passed. This year, the overall pass percentage in Bihar board Matric results stood at 81.04 per cent.

BSEB Matric result 2023: Know how to apply for Scrutiny and revaluation

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click the BSEB 10th Scrutiny link on the homepage.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Apply for scrutiny and complete the process

Submit and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.