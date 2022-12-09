Bihar Board releases annual calendar, check D.El.ED, STET & other exam dates

Bihar Board has released Annual Calendar 2023 on December 9, 2022 at the press conference conducted by BSEB. The Annual Calendar was released by the Board Chairman, Anand Kishore. The calendar includes exam dates of Class 10, Class 12 board exams along with exam dates for D.El.ED, STET and other exams conducted by the Board. Bihar board exam 2023 Live

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The D.El.Ed examination registration will begin from January 28, 2023 and will close on February 8, 2023. The STET examination registration will begin on February 1, 2023 and will close on February 14, 2023.

The admit card for D.EL.Ed examination will release on March 2, 2023 and examination will be conducted across the state from March 13 to 20, 2023. The answer key for the examination will release on March 27 and the last date to raise objections is till March 30, 2023. The result will be announced in August or September 2023.

The STET admit card will be released on March 24, 2022 and the examination will be conducted from April 6 to April 24, 2023. The answer key will be released on May 2 and the last date to raise objections is till May 5, 2023. The STET examination result will be announced in June 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSEB Simultala Class 6 entrance exam admit card will be released on October 1 and can be downloaded till October 12, 2023. The prelims result will be announced in November 2023 and main examination will be conducted on December 20, 2023. The answer key will release on December 27 and objection window will close on December 31, 2023.