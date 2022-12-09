Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet, admit card
Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet, admit card

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 11:31 AM IST

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet will likely be released soon. PSEB, Kerala, Karnataka, MPBSE have released the time table for 2023. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card, practicals below. 

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 is approaching and all boards have started with their preparations. Many boards have released their datesheets and most of the board exams will begin in March 2023 and will conclude in April 2023. 

CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and some other boards have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 exams. Students who will appear for the 10th, 12th exams under these boards can keep a check on the website of the boards for datesheets. 

On the other hand, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam have released their board exam dates. The examination for most of the boards will begin in March 2023. The practical exam dates have also been issued by the Board including CBSE board. The CBSE practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card, practical exams and more below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:31 AM IST

    UP Board: Important websites to check 

    Exam date sheet and other details: upmsp.edu.in.

    Result: result.upmsp.edu.in.

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    Class 10 Datesheet: Check which boards have released time tables 

    Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, ISCE have released the Class 10 datesheet of their respective boards. All these datesheet is available to candidates on the official site of the boards. 

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    Board Exams 2023: Datesheet released for these boards 

    Assam Class 10 exam

    Karnataka Class 10, 12 exams 

    Kerala Class 10, 12 exams 

    ICSE, ISC exams 

    Punjab Class 5, 8, 10, 12 exams 

    Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams 

    Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 exams 

  • Dec 09, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    Assam Board Exam Datesheet: Class 10 datesheet reelased 

    Assam Board Exam Datesheet for Class 10 has been released. The Class 10 or HSLC exams will begin from March 3 and will end on March 20, 2023. Check complete details here 

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Where, how to check date sheet

Published on Dec 09, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce dates for Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) final examinations, 2023 in due course of time. Once announced, students can check it on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also contact their schools or check BSEB's social media pages for more information.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Where, how to check date sheet
BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Where, how to check date sheet

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here

Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:14 AM IST

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 time table has been released. Candidates can check the Class 10 datesheet below.

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here (HT File)
Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Time Table: Class 10 date sheet released, check here (HT File)

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice for Class 10, 12 practical exams released

Published on Dec 08, 2022 08:01 PM IST

CBSE has released an important notice for Class 10, 12 practical exams starting from January 1, 2023. The official notice and details are attached below.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice for Class 10, 12 practical exams released
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice for Class 10, 12 practical exams released

NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here

Published on Dec 08, 2022 04:38 PM IST

NIOS Board Exams 2023 Class 10, 12 registration have started. Candidates can check the schedule below.

NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here
NIOS Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 registration schedule out, check here

CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper, marking scheme for 2023 board exams

Published on Dec 07, 2022 03:58 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Check sample paper, marking scheme and question bank for Class 10 English here.

CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper, marking scheme for 2023 board exams (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
CBSE Class 10 English sample question paper, marking scheme for 2023 board exams (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

MPSOS Board Exam 2022: Time table for Class 10, 12, other exams out; Links here

Published on Dec 07, 2022 01:16 PM IST

MPSOS Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi, traditional, CBSE on demand and other exam dates announced on mpsps.nic.in.

MPSOS Board Exam 2022: Time table for Class 10, 12, other exams out; Links here (HT FILE)
MPSOS Board Exam 2022: Time table for Class 10, 12, other exams out; Links here (HT FILE)

Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Updates on CBSE, UPMSP, MPBSE datesheet, admit card

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 08:52 AM IST

Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet Live Updates: Kerala, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE have already released the date sheets for Class 10, 12 exams. Check CBSE, BSEB, UPMSP and other board exams latest updates below. 

Board Exams 2023 LIVE
Board Exams 2023 LIVE

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here

Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:54 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here(HT file)
Karnataka SSLC 2023 final date sheet released, check detailed exam schedule here(HT file)

Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here

Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final examinations 2023 in Kerala will be held from March 9 till March 29, 2023

Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here
Kerala SSLC 2023 time table released, check detailed date sheet here

Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:48 PM IST

Parikshasa Pe Charcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister interacts with students ahead of their board exams, answers their questions on career and education, and shares tips to overcome exam stress. Class 9-12 students can participate in it.

Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha
Ahead of board exam, CBSE seeks participation of students in Pariksha Pe Charcha

MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates

Published on Dec 02, 2022 07:38 PM IST

MP Board Exams 2023 revised time table has been released. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 time table revised, check new dates (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org

Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:20 AM IST

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 exam schedule below or on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: CISCE releases Class 10, 12 exam schedule on cisce.org

CBSE date sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 board exams likely this month

Published on Dec 01, 2022 09:52 AM IST

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2023 date sheet will be released on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet soon on cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet soon on cbse.nic.in

Delhi: Class 10, 12 pre-board exams in govt schools from Dec 15

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 10:43 AM IST

According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

Delhi: Class 10, 12 pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15(File Photo)
Delhi: Class 10, 12 pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15(File Photo)
