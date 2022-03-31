Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Class 10 results 2022: 79.88% pass BSEB matric exam, check merit list
Bihar Class 10 results 2022: 79.88% pass BSEB matric exam, check merit list

Bihar Class 10 results 2022: As many as 79.88% students have been declared pass in the Bihar board Class 10 final examination, results of which have been announced today, March 31.
Bihar board 10th result 2022(PTI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar 10th Result 2022: As many as 79.88% students have been declared pass in the Bihar board Class 10 final examination, results of which have been announced today, March 31.

Students can check the Bihar board results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on hindustantimes.com. Live Updates.

Direct link to check Bihar Board Matric results on HT portal

A total of 16,11,099 students took the Class 10 Bihar board final examination this year, of whom, 12]86]971 have managed to qualify for higher studies.

The pass percentage this years is 79.88%. Last year, 78.17% per cent students were declared pass.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 80.59% and in the previous year, it was 80.73%.

RAMAYANI ROY has topped the Bihar board Matriculation exam 2022 by securing 487 marks out of 500 marks.

