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Bihar teen donates part of liver to save ailing grandmother, pauses board exams

Bihar teen donates part of liver to save ailing grandmother, pauses board exams

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, A 19-year-old youth from Bihar put his class 12 board examinations on hold to donate a portion of his liver and save his 62-year-old grandmother suffering from advanced liver disease in a display of generous spirit and deep affection, doctors said on Sunday.

Bihar teen donates part of liver to save ailing grandmother, pauses board exams

The youth, Aditya Raj, volunteered as a donor for his grandmother Sunita Devi, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for over a year a serious condition marked by repeated hospitalisations, accumulation of fluid in the abdomen and increasing physical weakness.

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said that as her condition progressively worsened, detailed medical evaluation confirmed that a liver transplant was the only definitive treatment option.

With no other family member found medically suitable, Aditya stepped forward. He subsequently underwent extensive medical, psychological and legal screening and was declared fit for donation in accordance with national transplant protocols, according to he doctors.

"This was an emotionally moving yet medically complex case," Subhash Gupta, Group Chairman, Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences, Max Healthcare, said. He noted that the patient was in an advanced stage of liver disease with complications such as ascites, making timely transplantation critical, while the young donor's determination despite academic commitments stood out.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Home / Education News / Board Exams 2026 / Bihar teen donates part of liver to save ailing grandmother, pauses board exams
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