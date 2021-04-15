Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments
Live

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments

Board Exams 2021 in many states have been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. After CBSE's decision to postpone and cancel Class 12 and Class 10 exams respectively, many states have either postponed the exams or decided to go ahead with it. Check latest developments here.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 09:55 AM IST

After CBSE’s decision to cancel the Class 10 Board examination for this year and postpone Class 12 exams, many state boards are reconsidering their decision to conduct Board Exams 2021 amid pandemic. While some states have decided to postpone the exams, some have decided to go ahead and conduct the Board examinations as per schedule.

RBSE, HPBOSE, Maharashtra Board, Tamil Nadu Board have decided to postpone the Class 10, 12 Board examinations. States including Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka will conduct Board Exams 2021 as per schedule. Meanwhile, CISCE has informed that they will review the COVID19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting Class 10, 12 Board exams across the country.

Check out the latest developments on Board Exams 2021 below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 15 Apr 2021 09:53 AM

    CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 postponed

    CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 has been cancelled and Class 12 has been postponed. Many prominent leaders have welcomed this decision. While Class 10 students are happy, Class 12 students are stressed out with the announcement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board examination cbse board examination rajasthan board rbse hpbose
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.