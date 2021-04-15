Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: After CBSE decision, check latest developments

After CBSE’s decision to cancel the Class 10 Board examination for this year and postpone Class 12 exams, many state boards are reconsidering their decision to conduct Board Exams 2021 amid pandemic. While some states have decided to postpone the exams, some have decided to go ahead and conduct the Board examinations as per schedule.

RBSE, HPBOSE, Maharashtra Board, Tamil Nadu Board have decided to postpone the Class 10, 12 Board examinations. States including Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka will conduct Board Exams 2021 as per schedule. Meanwhile, CISCE has informed that they will review the COVID19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting Class 10, 12 Board exams across the country.

Check out the latest developments on Board Exams 2021 below.