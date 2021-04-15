Telangana cancels Class 10 exams, indefinitely defers Class 12 exams

With the number of positive cases for Covid-19 going up steeply in Telangana in the last 15 days, the state government on Thursday announced cancellation of all examinations for Class 10 and indefinite postponement of Intermediate second year (Class 12) examinations.

A notification to this effect was issued by special chief secretary (education) Chitra Ramachandran in the evening, following a high-level meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier in the day.

The decision of the Telangana government follows the notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, which made a similar announcement on Wednesday.

Ramachandran said all the Class 10 examinations scheduled to be held from May 17 stood cancelled. The results of the Class 10 students would be announced on the basis of an objective criteria to be developed by the Telangana Board of Secondary School Certification at a later date.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted to him or her would be given an opportunity to sit in an exam which might be conducted as and when the conditions become conducive,” she said.

Similarly, Ramachandran also announced that all the Intermediate second year (Class 12) examinations proposed to be held from May 1 to 19 were postponed indefinitely. “We shall hold a review in the first week of June to take a call on the future dates of examination. The students would be given at least 15 days’ notice before the examinations,” she said.

Those Intermediate second students having backlogs would be given minimum passing marks only for the backlog subjects, she said.

With regard to Intermediate first year (Class 11), the special chief secretary said all the students would be promoted to the second year without examinations. “However, the government will consider conducting the examinations whenever it becomes possible at a future date,” she said.

Ramachandran also announced that the 25 per cent weightage of intermediate marks hitherto given for deciding the ranks of students appearing for the engineering and agriculture entrance examinations would not be considered this year. As such, the rankings would be decided purely on the merit obtained in the entrance test.

In the last 24 hours, Telangana reported 3307 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths taking the overall tally of the positive cases to 3,38,045 and the death toll to 1,788, an official release by the Telangana medical and health department said.

Currently, there are 27,861 active cases in Telangana. With 897 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total recovery count has gone up to 3,08,396 cases, the bulletin said.