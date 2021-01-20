IND USA
Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team

Board Exams 2021: The fact checking team of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has refuted the claims of a post circulating in social media regarding reduction of passing percentage in board exams 2021
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:17 PM IST
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.(HT file)

Board Exams 2021: PIB fact check team informed on Wednesday via a tweet that a post circulating on social media saying 'government of India has reduced the passing mark from 33% to 23%' is fake.

Ministry of education, government of India has not made any such announcement, PIB fact check team said on Twitter.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had recently announced the dates for CBSE board exams. CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 and it's result will be declared by July 15.

CBSE and several state boards have reduced 30% of their syllabus for this year considering the difficulties faced by the students and teachers amid the pandemic.

