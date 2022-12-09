Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet, admit card

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 is approaching and all boards have started with their preparations. Many boards have released their datesheets and most of the board exams will begin in March 2023 and will conclude in April 2023.

CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and some other boards have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 exams. Students who will appear for the 10th, 12th exams under these boards can keep a check on the website of the boards for datesheets.

On the other hand, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam have released their board exam dates. The examination for most of the boards will begin in March 2023. The practical exam dates have also been issued by the Board including CBSE board. The CBSE practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card, practical exams and more below.