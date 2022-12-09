Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet, admit card
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 is approaching and all boards have started with their preparations. Many boards have released their datesheets and most of the board exams will begin in March 2023 and will conclude in April 2023.
CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and some other boards have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 exams. Students who will appear for the 10th, 12th exams under these boards can keep a check on the website of the boards for datesheets.
On the other hand, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam have released their board exam dates. The examination for most of the boards will begin in March 2023. The practical exam dates have also been issued by the Board including CBSE board. The CBSE practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card, practical exams and more below.
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:31 AM
UP Board: Important websites to check
Exam date sheet and other details: upmsp.edu.in.
Result: result.upmsp.edu.in.
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:26 AM
Class 10 Datesheet: Check which boards have released time tables
Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, ISCE have released the Class 10 datesheet of their respective boards. All these datesheet is available to candidates on the official site of the boards.
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:22 AM
Board Exams 2023: Datesheet released for these boards
Assam Class 10 exam
Karnataka Class 10, 12 exams
Kerala Class 10, 12 exams
ICSE, ISC exams
Punjab Class 5, 8, 10, 12 exams
Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams
Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 exams
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:16 AM
Assam Board Exam Datesheet: Class 10 datesheet reelased
Assam Board Exam Datesheet for Class 10 has been released. The Class 10 or HSLC exams will begin from March 3 and will end on March 20, 2023. Check complete details here