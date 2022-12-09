Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet, admit card

Updated on Dec 09, 2022 11:31 AM IST
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet will likely be released soon. PSEB, Kerala, Karnataka, MPBSE have released the time table for 2023. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card, practicals below. 
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB datesheet, admit card updates (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Board Exams 2023 is approaching and all boards have started with their preparations. Many boards have released their datesheets and most of the board exams will begin in March 2023 and will conclude in April 2023. 

CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and some other boards have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 exams. Students who will appear for the 10th, 12th exams under these boards can keep a check on the website of the boards for datesheets. 

On the other hand, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam have released their board exam dates. The examination for most of the boards will begin in March 2023. The practical exam dates have also been issued by the Board including CBSE board. The CBSE practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023 onwards. Check latest updates on datesheet, admit card, practical exams and more below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:31 AM

    UP Board: Important websites to check 

    Exam date sheet and other details: upmsp.edu.in.

    Result: result.upmsp.edu.in.

  • Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:26 AM

    Class 10 Datesheet: Check which boards have released time tables 

    Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, ISCE have released the Class 10 datesheet of their respective boards. All these datesheet is available to candidates on the official site of the boards. 

  • Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:22 AM

    Board Exams 2023: Datesheet released for these boards 

    Assam Class 10 exam

    Karnataka Class 10, 12 exams 

    Kerala Class 10, 12 exams 

    ICSE, ISC exams 

    Punjab Class 5, 8, 10, 12 exams 

    Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams 

    Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 exams 

  • Fri, 09 Dec 2022 11:16 AM

    Assam Board Exam Datesheet: Class 10 datesheet reelased 

    Assam Board Exam Datesheet for Class 10 has been released. The Class 10 or HSLC exams will begin from March 3 and will end on March 20, 2023. Check complete details here 

