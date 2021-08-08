Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Border Security Force to recruit 269 Constables against sports quota
board exams

Border Security Force to recruit 269 Constables against sports quota

Border Security Force (BSF) has announced to recruit 269 constables in group 'C' on temporary basis against sports quota. The application forms will be available from August 9 to August 22. Candidates can fill and submit the forms at bsf.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Border Security Force to recruit 269 Constables against sports quota(HT fie)



"Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizen for filling up 269 vacancies for the non-gazetted and non-ministerial post of Constable (general duty) in group C on temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Border Security Force against sports quota," the job notification reads.

Details of this recruitment is not available in the official website yet. However, details regarding this can be found in this weekly edition of the Employment Newspaper.

The minimum educational qualification required for this job is class 10 pass and the age limit is from 18 years to 23 years as on August 1, 2021.

"Online application forms and copy of certificate uploaded by the candidates will be scrutinized and if found in order the respective candidates will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process," the BSF has informed candidates.

