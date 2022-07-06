BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Matric results today on bseodisha.ac.in
- BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha Class 10, Matric or HSC final examination result will be announced on July 6 at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce Class 10 or Matric or HSC final examination results today, July 6. Odisha Matric result will be declared at 1 pm, as informed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. When announced, students can login to the BSE websites to check Class 10th results.
Official websites for BSE Odisha 10th result are: bseodisha.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in.
The board may hold a press conference to declare BSE Odisha Matric result, following which result links will be activated on the websites.
Around 5 lakh students appeared in Odisha Matric exams this year, which were held offline from April 29 to May 7. To check Odisha HSC 10th result 2022, students will have to use board exam roll number and date of birth.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 08:15 AM
Odisha 10th result 2022: List of websites to check BSE Matric result
When announced, Odisha Matric/HSC results can be checked at
- bseodisha.ac.in
- bseodisha.nic.in
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 08:01 AM
BSE Matric Result 2022: Odisha Education Minister likely to announce results
As seen in previous years, Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash may announce Class 10 results at a press conference.
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 07:58 AM
BSE Odisha Matric/HSC result 2022 date, time
10th result 2022 Odisha date: July 6
BSE Odisha result 2022 time: 1 pm
Wed, 06 Jul 2022 07:55 AM
BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 today
Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce Matric or Class 10 final examination results on July 6.