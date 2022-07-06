BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result declared, direct link here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 have been declared. Odisha HSC Result has been announced and the direct link is available below.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, released the BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 on July 6. Candidates may access the results at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha official websites.
In the year 2021 BSE Odisha class 10th result was announced on June 25. Last year BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled due to a spike in the COVID- 19 cases across the country. Odisha Class 10 Result Live Updates
Direct link to check Class 10 Result 2022
Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check
- Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.
- Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.
- Key in your credentials and login
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Topics