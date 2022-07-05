BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result releasing tomorrow

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 on July 6, 2022. Odisha HSC Result will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm. Candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The result link will be activated on both the websites which can be checked by all appeared candidates through roll number and date of birth.

The examination for Class 10 was conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The Class 10 matric exam was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the central and state government. This year around 5 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 examination in Odisha.

In 2021, the Odisha Class 10 result was announced on June 26, 2022. Around 5.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 5.62 lakh candidates have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage was 97.89 percent. The pass percentage among ex-regular students is 88%. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE, Odisha.

