BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared today

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 to be declared today, June 25, 2021. Candidates can check the result on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will declare BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Odisha Madhyamik examination can check the result through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The Class 10 result link will be activated at 6 pm for candidates.

As per the notice issued by the Board, the results of the Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama Examination 2021 will be placed before the examination Committee of the Board on June 25, 2021, at 1 pm and after being approved by the examination committee, the result of all the above three examinations will be published from the Head Office at 4 pm.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 board examination in the state.

The Board had cancelled the Class 10 examination due to COVID19 rise across the country. The results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria released by the Board in the first week of May 2021. As per the criteria released by the BSE Odisha, the evaluation of Class 10 students will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam.

