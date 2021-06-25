Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021: Odisha 10th Result declared, here’s how to check

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 has been declared today, June 25, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of BSE Odisha by following these steps given below.
New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 on June 25, 2021. The Odisha 10th Result has been declared by the Board and is available on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The result was declared at 4 pm and the link to check the result will be available at 4 pm.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 board examination in the state. Students who have registered for Class 10 results can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

• Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result can also be checked by mobile phones. To avail that facility, students will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to the registered mobile number through the Board.

bse odisha class 10 results odisha class 10th result odisha board results

