Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha releases admit cards for offline exams
board exams

BSE Odisha releases admit cards for offline exams

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit cards for the offline exam. A total of 15,151 students will appear for the offline exam and 504 centres have been designated for the same, the board has said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 06:58 PM IST
BSE Odisha: Admit cards released for offline exams(PTI file)

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit cards for the offline exam. A total of 15,151 students will appear for the offline exam and 504 centres have been designated for the same, the board has said.

"The admit card of candidates of offline HSC, SOSC and madhyama exam 2021 is available in the website bseodisha.ac.in. It can be downloaded by entering the school code in the link available in the website. The correspondence course candidates can download their admit cards by entering their name and father's name," the Board has informed candidates.

The offline exams will be held from July 30.

The board has also released information for schools on its website. Schools have been asked to download the forms to know about the exam centre to which it is attached and other exam related information.

Candidates have to download the admit card using their school code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha result
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP