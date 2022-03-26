BSEB 10th Result 2022: Where, how to download Bihar board Matric result

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Result of Class 10 or Matriculation final examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to be out soon. Though there is no official update yet, the board is likely to make an announcement regarding the Bihar Matric result date and time shortly. The details will be communicated to students and parents through the official social media pages of the board. Bihar board Matric result live updates.

The website to download 10th result 2022 of the Bihar board is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. There is no alternative website to check Bihar board results, unless announced officially by the board later.

Students should keep their admit cards ready as they will have to use their roll numbers and/or registration numbers to download the mark sheets. Here are the steps to follow:

BSEB 10th result 2022: How to download Bihar board Matric result

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, the result link will be available.

Click on it and enter the required login details.

Submit and view Bihar board result on the next page.

It is likely that the results will be announced formally at a press conference, and after that, the link to view mark sheets will be activated on the website.

After Bihar Matric or 10th results, the BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets. The board will also conduct compartment or special exams at a later stage.

BSEB 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. This year, around 17 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. The exam was conducted in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The board on March 8 released provisional answer keys and allowed candidates to raise objections till March 11.