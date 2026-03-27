BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric results to be out soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Bihar Board Matric results will be announced soon. The date and time is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced the BSEB 10th Result 2026. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exam can check their results through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will also be available on the other official website at matricbihar.com....Read More
As per past trends, the Board will first announce the date and time of the results before announcing them. The result date and time will be available to candidates on the social media handles of BSEB.
The Bihar Board Matric results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the BSEB office in Patna. Along with the results, the Board will also announce the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
matricbihar.com
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10 board results?
Visit the official website of BSEB at matricbihar.com.
Click on BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 exam dates
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Other details to be out with results
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Along with the results, the Board will also announce the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where will the press conference be held?
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the BSEB office in Patna.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric exam results to be out via press conference
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Bihar Board Matric results will be announced at the press conference.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 result date and time?
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The result date and time will be available to candidates on the social media handles of BSEB.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: What past trends suggest of date and time?
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: As per past trends, the Board will first announce the date and time of the results before announcing them.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Class 10 results?
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When declared, candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board exam can check their results through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will also be available on the other official website at matricbihar.com.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of Class 10 Matric results have not been announced yet.