BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Matric results to be out soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

As per past trends, the Board will first announce the date and time of the results before announcing them. The result date and time will be available to candidates on the social media handles of BSEB.

The Bihar Board Matric results will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials at the BSEB office in Patna. Along with the results, the Board will also announce the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.