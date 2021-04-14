Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB 12th compartment exam: Registration window reopens, fill form by April 15
board exams

BSEB 12th compartment exam: Registration window reopens, fill form by April 15

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday reopened the registration window for Class 12 or intermediate compartmental cum special exams 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 02:40 PM IST
BSEB 12th compartment exam 2021: Students can now fill their forms for the compartmental exams through the principals of their institutions till April 15.(File photo)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday reopened the registration window for Class 12 or intermediate compartmental cum special exams 2021. Students can now fill their forms for the compartmental exams through the principals of their institutions till April 15. Candidates who have filled the compartment exam form can pay the exam fees till May 20.

According to the schedule for the BSEB compartment exam 2021 released earlier, the last date to fill form the exam was April 10.

Students who have failed to secure minimum pass mark in the intermediate final exam can appear in the compartmental exams. Principals or headmasters of schools can fill up the form of students on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. by using the school user ID and password. The BSEB is scheduled to conduct the compartmental exam from April 29 to May 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bseb compartment exam bihar board exam bseb
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP