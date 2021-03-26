BSEB 12th results 2021: Daughter of cart-puller tops in science stream

Sonali Kumari, daughter of a cart-puller, has set an example for her ilk to dream big and achieve the goal with strong will.

Kumari has emerged as science topper by scoring 94.20%. She has scored 471 marks out of 500. She has done her schooling from Smt Parmeshwai Devi Girls’ Uchhatar Madhyamik School, Bihar Sharif.

She has scored 98 in Chemistry, 97 each in mathematics and physics, 93 in Hindi and 86 in English. She scored 90.8% marks in matric exam in 2019.

She lives with her family in Biharsharif of Nalanda district in a rented house. Her father Chunnu Lal is a cart puller while her mother Savitri Devi is a homemaker. She has two siblings.

Sharing her future plans, the topper said, “I want to join the administrative services. I have planned to prepare for UPSC exam.”

Sharing about her study strategy, she said, “I divided topics in small portions and I used to meet daily’s target for systematic learning. I utilised lockdown period for self-study. I also joined a private coaching which provided online classes during lockdown. My teacher Aditya Raj encouraged a lot and fuelled energy for achieving what I would never dare to dream otherwise.”

Elated over daughter’s success, Lal hopes that his younger generation will fetch better jobs and alleviate poverty from his family.

“My wife and I are non-matric so we are compelled to do odd jobs. There are seven members in my family and we all live in a two-room rented house. I have always taught my children to work hard and change their fate”, he said.

Talking about lockdown, he said, “After Covid-19 outbreak, my daily earning slashed which created huge financial crisis. Income was negligible during initial phase of lockdown. Braving adverse conditions, I manged to bear the expense of all three children.”

“I also gave a smartphone to my daughters so that they can study online. There is no pressure from my side to pursue any particular career. We will support her in her choice of career. Her success has brought good name to my family which is a big achievement for me”, said the overjoyed father.

Giving credit of her success to her parents, Kumari said, “My mother also works very hard to give us a better life. She prepares sattu and besan for making a small amount and help us in study.”

“Scoring the best marks in intermediate is not my final goal. I want to complete higher studies from reputed college and crack UPSC exam. I want to give a better life to my parents as a reward for their sacrifice and extreme hard work. I just hope our financial crisis doesn’t obstruct me from flying high in future”, shared 17-year-old.