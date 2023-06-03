Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 03, 2023 01:50 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 has been announced. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the compartmental examination can check their results through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live Updates

Students can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com as well. The compartmental result was announced by Anand Kishore, Chairperson, BSEB. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.gov.in.
  • Click on BSEB 10th Compartment Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted from May 10 to May 13, 2023 in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.

