BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result declared, link here
Bihar School Examination Board declared the Bihar Board Class 12 result at 3pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to check the BSEB result
This year, the Board conducted Class 12 examination in the state from February 1 to February 14, 2022 for all streams- arts, commerce and science. The practical exams for Class 12 was held from January 10 to January 20, 2022 in the state. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.
The BSEB class 12th result will be available on the HT Portal also.
Know how to check BSEB Intermediate result via HT Portal
The answer key for Class 12 examination was released on March 3 by the Board on the official website. The answer key comprised of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.
The direct link to check the BSEB Intermediate or class 12th result will be available here
The evaluation process for Class 12 result on February 26 and ended on March 8, 2022. The evaluation was done at various exam centres allotted by the Board in the state. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 06:43 PM
BSEB Inter result declared: Students celebrating their sucess
Students of BSEB Intermediate or class 12th celebrating after result declaration.
Photos by Santosh Kumar.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 06:41 PM
BSEB Intermediate result
BSEB released the intermediate result today at 3 pm.
Photos by Santosh Kumar
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:45 PM
BSEB Intermediate result declared
This year the over all pass percentage is 80.15% a total of 641829 female candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 528817 female candidates have passed the examination. A total of 683920 male candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 233740 male candidates have passed the examination.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:44 PM
BSEB Inter result: Science topper
Saurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar tops the Science stream with 94.4%. Raj Ranjan took second position with 94.2% and Sejal Kumari with 94 %.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:35 PM
BSEB Inter result: Toppers in the Commerce stream
Ankit Kumar Gupta has topped the examination with 94.60 percent. Vinit Sinha and Piyush Kumar took second position with 94.4% and Muskaan Singh, Anjali Kumari took third position with 94%.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:28 PM
BSEB Inter result: Topper in Arts stream
Samgam Raj topped the Arts stream with 482 marks (96.4%), Shreya Kumari took second position with 471 marks( 94.2%) and Ritika Ratana took third position with 470 marks (90%).
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:21 PM
BSEB Inter result declared: Pass percentage
Bihar School Examination Board declared the Bihar Board Class 12 result at 3pm today. This year the total pass percentage is 80.15%
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:18 PM
BSEB Intermediate result Result declared: Know how to check
BSEB has declared the Intermediate or class 12th result on the official website of BSEB at www.results.biharboardonline.com
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:57 PM
BSEB Intermediate: Direct link here
BSEB has declared the Intermediate result. Here's the direct link to check the BSEB Intermediate result
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:53 PM
BSEB Intermediate result declared
BSEB Intermediate result has been declared at the press conference.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:32 PM
BSEB Intermediate result: Press conference begins
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:26 PM
BSEB Intermediate result: Official reached at the venu
BSEB's result press conference started at Patna headquarters by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore. The result will be announced first at a press conference. The link will be activated for students to access once it has been disclosed to the media.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:15 PM
BSEB inter result soon
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state education minister, will release the intermediate results today soon at the press conference at the presence of Sanjay Kumar, the Education Department's Chief Secretary and and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:12 PM
BSEB Intermediate result: Official are yet to arrive
The officials are yet to arrive at the BSEB's Patna headquarters where the result will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:05 PM
BSEB Intermediate result: Link to be available in few minutes
BSEB Intermediate result link will be activated in few minutes at the official website of BSEB
The Intermediate result link will be also available at HT education portal
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:02 PM
BSEB Intermediate result: Who will declare the result
The result will be announced at 3 p.m. at the BSEB's Patna headquarters by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore. The result will be announced first at a press conference. The link will be activated for students to access once it has been disclosed to the media.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 02:59 PM
Bihar board result 2022: Websites to check
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 02:45 PM
BSEB Inter Result in few minutes
Candidates are advised to keep Examination roll number handy to check the BSEB intermediate result
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 02:02 PM
BSEB Intermediate result at 3pm
After the BSEB result is announced at 30m the result will be available on the Hindustan Times Education portal.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:59 PM
BSEB Intermediate result to be out in one hour
BSEB will declare the Intermediate result at 3pm on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:43 PM
BSEB Intermediate result: Direct link to check the intermediate result here
Candidates can check the result for Science, Arts, commerce and vocational stream result on the HT portal.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:04 PM
Bihar board 12th result check 2022: How to check result on HT Portal
Visit Hindustan times education page.
Click on Board exam page available under the education page.
Press Bihar board box.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:50 PM
BSEB Inter result releasing today: Last year pass percentage
The overall pass percentage for Class 12 in 2021 was 78.04 percent. A total of 80.57 per cent female students qualified the examination and 75.71 per cent boys cleared the examination. The result was declared on March 26, 2021.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:44 AM
BSEB result releasing today
Bihar Board Class 12 results will be announced on March 16, 2022 by the Bihar School Examination Board. The Intermediate results will be announced Today, at 3 p.m. After the result declaration the direct link to check the result will be available here.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:25 AM
BSEB inter result releasing today: How to download the scorecard
Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in is the official website.
Click the result link on the homepage.
Key in your credentials
On the screen, the BSEB results will be displayed.
Take the print out of the score card.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:15 AM
BSEB 2022: Intermediate result to be out today at 3 pm
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:13 AM
BSEB class 12th or Inter result releasing today
Bihar Board 12th Result will be out today at 3 pm. Candidates who took the exam are urged to keep an eye on the official website for the latest result updates.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:02 AM
Bihar School Examination Board to release BSEB 12th Result today
Bihar School Examination Board will declare BSEB 12th result 2022 today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:26 AM
Bihar Class 12 Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the roll number and registration number
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:22 AM
Bihar Board Result 2022 Pass Percentage: To be announced today
Bihar Board Result 2022 Pass Percentage along with the declaration of result will be announced today, March 16, 2022. Candidates can check the result at the official website from 3 pm onwards. The direct link to check result will be available here.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:11 AM
Bihar Board Result: Passing marks criteria
Bihar Board Result for Class 12 will be announced today, March 16, 2022. The passing marks is 30 per cent marks in all the subjects. Those candidates who will score below the mentioned marks will be declared as fail.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:54 AM
Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2022: Last year's toppers
In 2021, Sonali Kumari had topped in the Science stream with 471 marks out of 500. Sugandha Kumari had topped in Commerce stream and Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar from Arts stream.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:48 AM
Bihar Board Intermediate Arts Result: To be declared at 3 pm today
Bihar Board Intermediate Arts Result will be declared today, March 16, 2022 at 3 pm. The result when declared can be checked on the official site of BSEB.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:39 AM
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: 13 lakh candidates registered
This year around 13 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Bihar Board Class 12 examination. The result will be announced by state education minister at 3 pm on March 16, 2022.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:28 AM
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result 2022: Websites to check
onlinebseb.in
biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:19 AM
Bihar Board 12th Result: Last year data
In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 78.04 percent. The pass percentage was marginally dropped last year compared to year 2020.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:10 AM
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Evaluation process completed
Bihar Board started the Class 12 evaluation process on February 26, 2022 and ended it on March 8, 2022. The evaluation process was done by the Board at various exam centres allotted in the state.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:55 AM
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: When was answer key released
The Board has released the Bihar Board 12th answer key on March 3 on the official website. The answer key comprised of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:48 AM
Bihar Board 12th Result: Steps to check result
Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the roll number and registration number.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:28 AM
Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: When was exam conducted
The Board conducted Class 12 exams for all streams - arts, commerce and science was held from February 1 to 14, 2022. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:15 AM
BSEB Class 12 Result 2022: State Education Minister to announce the result
The State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the BSEB Class 12 Result 2022 at 3 PM on Wednesday, March 16. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary will also be present on this occasion.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:06 AM
Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Official confirmation
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:01 AM
BSEB Class 12 Result: Date and Time
BSEB Class 12 Result will be declared today, March 16, 2022. The date and time has been confirmed by the Board on their official social media handles. The result will be declared at 3 pm today.