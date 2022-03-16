Home / Education / Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: How to check Inter result on HT Portal
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: How to check Inter result on HT Portal

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 will be announced on March 16, 2022 at 3 pm. The result for Class 12 can be checked by candidates on HT portal. The direct link to check result is given below. 
Published on Mar 16, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board will announce Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on March 16, 2022. The Class 12 result or intermediate result will be declared at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result after declaration on HT portal and the official website of BSEB.

Going by the past records, many time due to heavy traffic the official result page of BSEB has crashed soon after declaration of result. In such a situation, students should not panic as they can check their results for Class 12 on the HT portal soon after the result is available officially. 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live updates

To check the result on HT Portal candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result on HT Portal 

Science Stream result: Candidates who have appeared for examination for Class 12 in science stream can check their result on the official website or on HT Portal page. 

Direct link to check Science stream result 

Commerce Stream result: Candidates who have appeared in Commerce stream examination for Class 12 can check their result on HT Portal. 

Direct link to check Commerce stream result 

Arts Stream result: BSEB will declare Arts stream result along with Science and Commerce stream. The result for Arts stream can be checked through the direct link to check result on HT Portal. 

Direct link to check Arts stream result 

  • Visit Hindustan times education page.
  • Click on Board exam page available under the education page.
  • Press Bihar board box.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
