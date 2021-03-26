Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: Commerce stream result declared
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: Commerce stream result declared

BSEB conducted the class 12 or intermediate examination between February 1 and 13, 2020 for which around 13 lakh students were registered.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:44 PM IST
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021,(HT file)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of the commerce-stream intermediate (Class 12) board examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the board examination (commerce stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Follow Bihar Board class 12 result live updates here

BSEB conducted the class 12 or intermediate examination between February 1 and 13, 2020 for which around 13 lakh students were registered.

Direct link to check the BSEB class 12 commerce results 2021 at HT Portal.

How to check BSEB intermediate Commerce results 2021 at HT Portal:

Visit the hindustantimes.com education page

Click on Board exams seen in the Nav bar

Click in Bihar board box

Select Bihar Board commerce result 2021 box

Key in the required details ( roll number and roll code (as given on the hall ticket) in the login page and submit

Your results will appear on the screen

In the commerce stream, 74,000 candidates had registered to appear for the BSEB class 12 or intermediate examination this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out; BSEB Bihar inter result direct link here

Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2021: Check BSEB Inter Result for Science here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts Result 2021 declared

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: Sonali Kumari tops in inter science

Direct link to check the BSEB class 12 commerce results 2021.

How to check the BSEB class 12 commerce results 2021:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 commerce stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

Last year, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary topped the BSEB class 12th exam in the commerce stream with 95.2% marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bihar board result bihar board results bseb class 12 result

Related Stories

board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Toppers List: Sonali Kumari tops in inter science

UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:01 PM IST
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: 78.04% students pass inter exam, check detail

UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: BSEB Inter results declared

UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:57 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP